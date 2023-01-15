Eye Candy: Feeling Fine In The Friendly Skies

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Ignacio Pérez Rey
who sends greetings from Brazil (via an alien emoji?…):
Ryan Cleary cleaned up for a Sunday selfie:
Christian dished out some Sunday shower shake:
Hector Fallas got some Miami Beach-style therapy:
NBC News correspondent Steven Romo reports 55 degrees may be too cool for shorts:
Ronen Rubenstein (9-1-1: Lone Star) spent quality time with Spot:
Facundo Rodriquez is ready for winter:
Yonak chilled in front of a fake beach in London:
Hunter Harden gave you go-go dancing ‘Friday the 13th’ style:
What to do when you’re still testing positive for COVID? Dog walks with Sgt. Pupper:
Daniel Rankin was in the kitchen cooking up stuff:
Trans bodybuilder Paulo Batista is living his dream as a newly-minted U.S. Sailor:
Sam Cushing gave himself a trim. Who else out there keeps their hair shaped up on your own?
Jordan Torres was feeling fine in the friendly skies:
Ramon Ventura took a rinse on the beach: