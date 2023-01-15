Eye Candy: Feeling Fine In The Friendly Skies

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Ignacio Pérez Rey

who sends greetings from Brazil (via an alien emoji?…):

Ryan Cleary cleaned up for a Sunday selfie:

Christian dished out some Sunday shower shake:

Hector Fallas got some Miami Beach-style therapy:

NBC News correspondent Steven Romo reports 55 degrees may be too cool for shorts:

Ronen Rubenstein (9-1-1: Lone Star) spent quality time with Spot:

Facundo Rodriquez is ready for winter:

Yonak chilled in front of a fake beach in London:

Hunter Harden gave you go-go dancing ‘Friday the 13th’ style:

What to do when you’re still testing positive for COVID? Dog walks with Sgt. Pupper:

Daniel Rankin was in the kitchen cooking up stuff:

Trans bodybuilder Paulo Batista is living his dream as a newly-minted U.S. Sailor:

Sam Cushing gave himself a trim. Who else out there keeps their hair shaped up on your own?

Jordan Torres was feeling fine in the friendly skies:

Ramon Ventura took a rinse on the beach: