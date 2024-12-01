Making Plans + Making The Bed + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Insta eye candy from the week starting with Hector, who was in his own world.

Caleb paused for a pic while making his bed:

Dwayne was making plans:

David showed off his amazing view (click to play):

Anthony enjoys the sounds of Sunday:

Jeff brought the furry goodness:

Kevin looked comfy in his union suit:

Firefighter Logan got his tan on:

Sam Cushing got dressed (click to play):

Max knows his power color:

Marcel kept it chill (click to play):

Tommy and Juan do not mess around on leg day:

Luis can pop some pecs (click to play):

Felipe said bye bye to November:

Gustavo featured in the 2025 ‘Mutts and Muscles’ calendar by photographer Mike Ruiz: