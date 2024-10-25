Meet Hot and Adventurous Pianist Sam Cushing

With a one way ticket out of corporate America, sizzling hot fitness expert and pianist Sam Cushing took a leap of faith and decided to live a life that was authentic to him because “The most exhausting thing in life is being insincere.”

Sam boasts an impressive following of more than 800K followers on Instagram and almost 700K followers on TikTok where he shares his love for life, fitness, travel, and music with his avid followers.

Born on April 13, 1992, in Chicago, Illinois, Sam grew up with a clear game plan: crush it at a Big Ten business school, land a top consulting gig in Manhattan, and live out that high-flying corporate dream. But as time went on, the glamour wore off. Instead of feeling fulfilled, Sam found himself feeling uninspired and stuck. Realizing that the suit-and-tie life wasn’t his thing, he set out to carve his own path—one that let him follow his passions for music, travel, fitness, and helping others live their best lives.

Sam took the most uncertain and biggest risk of his life by leaving corporate America with a one-way ticket to South Africa where he found solace working for a start-up company in Argentina. The traveler found a breath of fresh air in this new place and rediscovered his passion for life by learning about different cultures, lifestyles, and perspectives. In his life, Sam believes in living by four pillars: Travel/Adventure, Fitness, Wellness, and Music.

Sam is a cultured man with a passion for life and a belief that:

“Living my truth means a lot of things, not just exploring new parts of the world. For me, it means songwriting. It means taking care of my body and mind. It means embracing diversity. It means having curiosity to learn new languages. It means having empathy. It means having fun.”

As a self-proclaimed “passion enthusiast,” Sam’s zest for life and travel has taken him all around the globe. More than ten years ago, he lived in Milan with a host family for two years, which he calls his favorite spot in Europe. Sam’s wanderlust has led him to truly immerse himself in different cultures, with stints in over eight cities across three continents and visits to more than 40 countries—so far!

The 32-year-old musician, who’s been classically trained on piano since he was 6, still keeps music at the heart of his life through songwriting and creative projects. Over the years, he’s shared his talent through songs and music videos he often crafts entirely on his own. Standout tracks include the catchy ‘Pensive,’ which he performed, directed, filmed, and edited all on his own, as well as instrumental pieces like ‘Winter Winds‘ and the darkly melodic ‘A Ghoulish Waltz‘ all of which you can stream on Sam’s Spotify.

…And if you’re into both music and working out, check out this very interesting mash-up of Sam’s world in this video:

Sam identifies as gay and, judging by his Instagram feed, seems to be enjoying life in the dating world, though he hasn’t shared any official updates about being fully “off the market” just yet!

With his unique blend of authenticity and artistry, Sam is more than an influencer—he’s a reminder to embrace life fully and to chase passions fearlessly. Keep following to see where his journey will take him next!

Check out his hottest posts down below:

Source: Sam Cushing