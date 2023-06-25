Eye Candy: Pride Pics + Fur & Sunshine + Keeping It Cool

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Fabio, who smoldered for the camera.

Joel Green went splish splash:

Kevin Davis made a mom’s day:

Christian stayed cool:

News guy Steven Romo made a joke:

Sterling Walker chilled on the first official day of summer:

Ian Parks paused to ponder pizza:

Sam Cushing did some Barry’s Boot Camp:

Mr. DNSK was all fur and sunshine:

Vladislav got in some time with the doggos:

Medcad Brooks can wear some orange sweats…

…and Austin got the orange memo as well:

Jim Newman got his kilt on:

Drew had a crisis on the art floor:

DJ Davids can be our “boy next door” any day:

Henry Jiménez Kerbox celebrated Pride Month in Mexico City:

Good Morning America weekend anchor Gio Benitez (with hubby Tommy Didario) before hosting Pride Across America for ABC News:

Wilson Cruz got all up in that NYC Pride vibe:

Facundo Rodriguez and Team Scruff were the rainbow at NYC Pride:

Alexis sent Pride regards from Canada (and threw in a little Flex Friday):

Big Dipper and Logan got their Pride on in Seattle:

Out NFL footballer Carl Nassib announced he will match up to $30,000 in donations to the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada for Pride Month:

Grammy Award winner Josh Kiszka, of rock band Greta Van Fleet, came out as gay just in time for Pride: