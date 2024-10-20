Eye Candy: Taking A Hike + Another Day At The Office + More

by

Eye candy for your week

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Joel Wieneke, who did more than just hang on. More eye candy below.

Gustavo took a hike in Joshua Tree:

Gustavo

Fran Tomas took a poll – mustache or beard:

FranT

Sterling Walker found his way back to the beach:

Sterling 1

Nick Adams, currently previewing on Broadway in Drag: The Musical, missed a couple of buttons (or did he?):

NickA

If you ever wondered why he’s called The Glute God (click pic to play reel):

Derrick Henry was ready to get to work:

DerrickH

Antonio Sotillo recharged:

Antonio

Michael Hamm is assessing his super-hero options for Halloween:

MichaelHamm

Antonio caught a ride in Puerto Vallarta:

fitnesspapi

Shomari Francis worked it out:

shomari

Just another day at the office for romance cover models Kevin Davis and Robert White:

kevinD

Mowafak Obaid is still lost in summertime:

da hbb

MegaWoof America took to the stage in Chicago:

megawoof

JP Charles understood the assignment at Carnival in Miami:

JP

Andrés Camilo and Max Emerson went surfing:

Doryin Thames had a good but blurry night:

Doryin

Brett Morse is Team Chunk all the way:

Brett

When he walks towards you in slo-mo:

