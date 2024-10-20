Eye Candy: Taking A Hike + Another Day At The Office + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Joel Wieneke, who did more than just hang on. More eye candy below.
Gustavo took a hike in Joshua Tree:
Fran Tomas took a poll – mustache or beard:
Sterling Walker found his way back to the beach:
Nick Adams, currently previewing on Broadway in Drag: The Musical, missed a couple of buttons (or did he?):
If you ever wondered why he’s called The Glute God (click pic to play reel):
Derrick Henry was ready to get to work:
Antonio Sotillo recharged:
Michael Hamm is assessing his super-hero options for Halloween:
Antonio caught a ride in Puerto Vallarta:
Shomari Francis worked it out:
Just another day at the office for romance cover models Kevin Davis and Robert White:
Mowafak Obaid is still lost in summertime:
MegaWoof America took to the stage in Chicago:
JP Charles understood the assignment at Carnival in Miami:
Andrés Camilo and Max Emerson went surfing:
Doryin Thames had a good but blurry night:
Brett Morse is Team Chunk all the way:
When he walks towards you in slo-mo: