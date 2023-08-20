Fallen Angels, Feeling The Disco Heat + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Justin Moore, who started the week fresh with a new apartment:

Sean Roberson has a hat and he’s not afraid to use it:

Tom Daley was a lean, mean hiking machine:

Mr. Dnsk was feeling the disco heat:

Luis isn’t sure if he’s short or if he just knows tall people:

Out pop star Calum Scott dropped his new upbeat single, “At Your Worst.” Take a listen:

Lucian Laviscount enjoyed his “sun-daze” at the beach:

Thara spent the day at the bay in Hong Kong:

Jim Newman is a do-it-yourself kinda guy:

Out author Cal Sherwood was busy writing:

Facundo Rodriguez – fallen angel:

Karlitos Amarilla enjoyed the sunset in Mykonos:

Mehcad Brooks offered to throw down with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg:

Zach Beech was pumping it up:

Adam Powell was giving beach daddy vibes on Fire Island:

Kevin Davis was out and about in Bama:

America’s favorite gay comedian Matteo Lane married Rodrigo Aburto! Congrats, guys!

Matthew Camp flirted with a little scratch and sniff:

Bremen Menelli has some serious skills with a ball: