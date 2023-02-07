Famed Football Player Leaves Little to the Imagination

It took seven months of long, hard waiting, but Tom Brady finally made good on his promise.

Back in June 2022, the football legend made a dare that he would pose in his underwear if a specific Twitter post made it to 40,000 “likes.” This, of course, was all to promote said underwear – his own company, Brady Brand.

40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand 🤝 🤝 https://t.co/ANFE3Ez7Cd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

Now, the recently retired quarterback shared his attempt at recreating one of the photos. Although, it looks more like he took a quick snap after getting out of bed than a modeling effort. Not that I’m complaining…

I can only wonder what his hand is hiding…

Tom’s most recent shirtless selfie has almost 20,000 “likes,” not that I’m counting… but it would be nice if we could get a new one every 40,000 upvotes.

Brady, a 7-time Super Bowl winner, announced his retirement from football just last week. And retirement never looked so good!

And while we’re here, let’s take a look at other football players who have shown some skin!