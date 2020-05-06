Fans Of The DC Eagle Are ‘Deeply Saddened’ That Its Closing After Almost 50 Years

Another legendary gay bar is closing its doors after years of serving its community with endless nights of fun, debauchery and more.

The DC Eagle, a longtime institution of the local leather scene, is closing up shop for good. Metro Weekly reported on Tuesday, May 5, that employees of the club were informed that the building had been sold on Monday, May 4, and there were no plans to relocate or reopen the business.

Its the second devastating blow in less than a week in our nation’s capital as another LGBTQ hotspot, Ziegfield’s/Secrets, is shuttering due to something similar to what The DC Eagle is facing.

“I’m deeply saddened for the men who put their lives and money into making something work and for it not to work out for them. Even against all odds including people from the community that were only interested in themselves and not the establishment,” Danny Kaylor-Hawkins, Mr. DC Eagle 2016 and a long time supporter who found his way through the institution, told Instinct Magazine exclusively about his thoughts on the bar closing. “The owners were swamped from the beginning and did everything they could to keep it afloat. Hard to see such an institution that means so much to us go, but they did what they could. I wish them the best, and hopefully those who got in the way of making it the best it can stop slandering something that means so much to people. A lot of money was lost and they poured their everything into it.”

He continued, “We’ve had many many years of great memories and we opened a lot minds and changed people lives for the better. That should be the the memory that stands out. A place where many have come and a community that they couldn’t find anywhere else.”

Described as The DMV’s largest & oldest gay bar, The DC Eagle is no doubt legendary. The space, located at 3701 Benning Road NE, opened its doors nearly 50 years and has been a pinnacle for the leather community to thrive in.

Their popular Instagram page often promotes a variety of parties that any and all types of people can enjoy, further proving what an exciting place it was to be at. Recent celebrities that have stopped by include TS Madison and Keri Hilson just to name a few.