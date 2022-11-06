“Fashion Influencer” Mark Bryan Goes Full-On Homophobe in Interview

In 2020, Mark Bryan, an American robotic engineer living in Germany, made news for being a straight man who wears skirts. Thanks to his “bold” attitude, Bryan became an overnight fashion icon thanks to features in Interview Magazine, New York Post, and Harper’s Bazaar. We at Instinct even did an article on him. In an interview he did with Bored Panda, Bryan explained his fashion philosophy:

“I don’t dress to be sexual, but to dress like any professional woman would. To me, clothes have no gender. I prefer skirts to dresses. Dresses don’t allow me to mix the genders. I prefer a ‘masculine’ look above the waist and a non-gendered look below the waist. It’s all about clothes having no gender.”

Bryan’s fashion risks have earned him an invite to walk in Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2022 show in Paris as well as being an influencer for Louboutin.

Two years later, it is an interview with Beyond Fashion on Germany’s national television channel, Das Erste, however, which has become the news for the LGBT community across the internet. In the first episode of Beyond Fashion, titled “Genderfluidity x Hat Mode ein Geschlecht?” (translated in English as “Genderfluidity x Does fashion have a gender?”) which aired in Germany on October 26, host Avi Jakobs talks with Bryan. The interview (which can be watched below) is eye-opening, to say the least.

Jakobs says to Bryan that she was excited to meet Bryan because she assumed Bryan was fighting with the LGBTQ community in a sense of solidarity.

Bryan quickly corrects Jakobs, explaining:

“I don’t really think that I am fighting with you, but I’m not fighting against you either. I think what I am doing is helping your community as well.”

Bryan goes on to talk about how anyone in the LGBTQ community has made things worse for themselves because they are flamboyant when they skirts and feminine clothing unlike him who is masculine. Jakobs expresses her disappointment in her discussion with Bryan. Unmoved, Bryan adds:

“Basically, I’ve tried to separate myself from the LGB community because of the gay community that wore skirts and high heels before I did, and I feel like actually they’ve made it worse for me being straight, because now I am assumed to be gay.”

Jakobs looks at Bryan as he is saying this with a stunned look on her face and finishes the interview with a dejected and disappointed look in her eyes and holding back tears.

The reactions from the LGBTQ community after this interview shows disgust for Bryan. Many commented their disapproval of what Bryan said on his last Instagram post before he turned off the comments.

