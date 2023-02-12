Fill In The Blank, Bed Hair For Chest Fur, And Bedroom Eyes

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with AHS: NYC actor Matthew William Bishop emerging from the sea with that hungry look:
…while Roberto Portales took shelter from the snow:
Shade Andrew clearly doesn’t skip leg day:
Nathan Nuyts celebrated another trip around the sun:
Lil Nas X was feeling “in the pink:”
Former Olympian Brett Morse dropped it hot in slow-mo:
Matt Pappadia wants you to ‘fill in the blank:’
Joel Green put “Unholy” in a whole new context:
Okkar Min Maung was giving serious bedroom eyes:
Former ‘Titan Games’ contestant Mitch Harrison shared his 7 year “manniversary:”
Justice Horn reclaimed his baby face after a good shave:
Sam Cushing wrestled with a rug:
Ivan celebrates Alaska gaining 7 minutes of sunshine a day now that we’re in February:
Michael shared some test shots as he’s learning photography #WolverineVibes
Hunter Harden forgot to brush his chest hair – bed head for chest fur:
Country star TJ Osborne hit the post-Grammy parties with bf Abiezer Ventura:
Props to photographer Ulrich Oehmen for this gorgeous ‘golden hour’ shot of Marco Pinotti in Miami:
Bonus: Out NFLer Carl Nassib shared a quick pic with bf Søren Dahl in his InstaStories: