Filming Begins for Documentary Based on Dustin Lance Black’s Memoir

When Dustin Lance Black’s memoir, Mama’s Boy was released at the end of April 2019, it didn’t take long for the book to get optioned as a film. It was announced in September 2019 the documentary based on Black’s book would be directed by Laurent Bouzereau (Five Came Back, Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind) and would be released in late 2020.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the project was put on hold, however, near the beginning of Pride Month 2021, Bouzereau posted from this tweet to his Twitter account:

Bouzereau’s tweet was preceded by a tweet from Black’s own Twitter account:

Excited to finally be rolling cameras again, but the goodbyes this morning were tough. See you in a month Robbie Ray and @TomDaley1994 pic.twitter.com/uevPByXoOv — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) June 1, 2021

Black has also been providing updates on the filming of Mama’s Boy from his Instagram account:

Like the book, the Mama’s Boy film is broaching the subject of Black’s upbringing within the Mormon community as evidenced from his post on Saturday mentioning filming in Utah.

Another part of the book that is being filmed is about Black’s older brother, Marcus, who came out to his brother years after the younger Black came out. Rebecca Clark Mane, an old friend of both Blacks, put up a photo of herself being interviewed for the Mama’s Boy film.

Black, who is married to British Olympic diver Tom Daley, wished Daley a Happy Father’s Day to Daley on Instagram and Daley reciprocated with a post from his Instagram account.

Sources: Laurent Bouzerau Official Twitter Account, Dustin Lance Black Official Twitter Account, Dustin Lance Black Official Instagram Account, Tom Daley Official Instagram Account,