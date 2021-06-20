HOT
Actor Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Shares The Photo He Tried To Erase From The Internet

HOT

One Dead, One Critical, Third Injured As Truck Drives Through Pride Parade Crowd

TOP

Funny: Here's To Tear-Away Pants & Sequined Booty Shorts

TOP

Internet Personality Casey Frey: "I'm Into The Teddy Boys... I Like Girls Too."

Filming Begins for Documentary Based on Dustin Lance Black’s Memoir

by
Dustin Lance Black shares images from the filming of the documentary based on his memoir, ‘Mama’s Boy.’ (Photo Credit: Dustin Lance Black Official Facebook Account)

When Dustin Lance Black’s memoir, Mama’s Boy was released at the end of April 2019, it didn’t take long for the book to get optioned as a film. It was announced in September 2019 the documentary based on Black’s book would be directed by Laurent Bouzereau (Five Came Back, Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind) and would be released in late 2020.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the project was put on hold, however, near the beginning of Pride Month 2021, Bouzereau posted from this tweet to his Twitter account:

Bouzereau’s tweet was preceded by a tweet from Black’s own Twitter account:

Black has also been providing updates on the filming of Mama’s Boy from his Instagram account:

Like the book, the Mama’s Boy film is broaching the subject of Black’s upbringing within the Mormon community as evidenced from his post on Saturday mentioning filming in Utah.

Another part of the book that is being filmed is about Black’s older brother, Marcus, who came out to his brother years after the younger Black came out.  Rebecca Clark Mane, an old friend of both Blacks, put up a photo of herself being interviewed for the Mama’s Boy film.

Black, who is married to British Olympic diver Tom Daley, wished Daley a Happy Father’s Day to Daley on Instagram and Daley reciprocated with a post from his Instagram account.

 

Sources: Laurent Bouzerau Official Twitter Account, Dustin Lance Black Official Twitter Account, Dustin Lance Black Official Instagram Account, Tom Daley Official Instagram Account,

 

Leave a Comment