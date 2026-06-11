‘Finding Fire Island’ Season 2 Dives Into History Of The Pines

Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Finding Fire Island, the GLAAD-nominated documentary series chronicling the history of Cherry Grove and the Fire Island Pines.

Created, executive produced, and narrated by Jess Rothschild, Finding Fire Island takes us behind the curtain of the mystique and lore of Fire Island and speaks with folks who have experienced the gay mecca’s evolution from the 1950s to today.

“As my obsession with the history and culture of Fire Island intensified over the years, I began collecting interviews with notable Fire Island figures, past and present,” shares Rothschild. “This new season has allowed me to delve into stories that have yet to be told.”

Season 2 focuses exclusively on The Pines, which has become a canvas for queer imagination: through its architecture, its music, and the ways its residents come together to create something out of nothing.

The first episode of the new season covers the rituals, house rules, and traditions that shape daily life in The Pines; candid perspectives from Indian and Black voices on belonging in a traditionally cis, white space; and the Doll Invasion, the annual trans takeover festival.

Meet The Denizens Of Fire Island

In addition to longtime community members, the series features Tony/Emmy Award winner Billy Porter, filmmaker John Waters, Julio Torres (Saturday Night Live), DJ Lina Bradford, Tony-winning producer/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Peloton’s Cody Rigsby, comedian Jay Jurden, and Fire Island DJ legends Susan Morabito and Robbie Leslie.

Related: New Documentary Series ‘Finding Fire Island’

The first two episodes of Finding Fire Island Season 2 drop today (June 11), to be followed by weekly episodes. Click here to watch Episode One.