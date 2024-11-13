Finding Mr. Christmas? More Like Finding Mr. Heartthrob!

What do you get when you take ten men, put them together in a mansion in Utah, and have them compete in a series of challenges until an inevitable winner emerges? Well, you get Hallmark Channel’s hit reality TV show Finding Mr. Christmas. Hosted by icon Jonathan Bennett and co-hosted by a number of Hallmark staples – including thee Melissa Peterman – Finding Mr. Christmas is the Mount Rushmore of acting/modeling competitions as the winner will receive the lead role in their very own Hallmark Christmas movie. I’m a sucker for reality TV, I’m a sucker for Hallmark Christmas movies, and – ya know – I’m also a sucker for good lucking men; so, tuning in for this adventure was a no-brainer.

What I discovered during the first few episodes is an extremely talented and charismatic performer named Daxton Bloomquist. As an out gay man, Daxton turned on the charm immediately and quickly earned himself chatter of being a front runner. Despite being in the top picks for every challenge, Mr. Bloomquist exited Finding Mr. Christmas in episode three due to a medical emergency with one of his eyes. Although the show continued, I wanted to take the opportunity to interview the man who puts the gay in “make the yuletide gay.” Luckily, this blonde-haired hottie was gracious enough chat after we did some rapid-fire icebreakers. For the record, he prefers chocolate chip cookies to sugar cookies and would rather blast “My Only Wish (This Year)” by Britney Spears over “Merry Christmas (Happy Holidays” by Nsync.

Being that Finding Mr. Christmas is a reality TV show, I started at the bottom and asked Daxton if he’s a fan of the genre himself. He listed his favorites: “I watch Big Brother. I would love to be on Big Brother. I’m hooked on The Traitors. I’m a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan. The Drag Race girls gave me some strength during Finding Mr. Christmas. I think one of the reasons I was doing so well is because watching Drag Race got me ready for the competition.” Instead of runways and workrooms, Daxton found himself in a gigantic, elegante cabin completely decked out for the holiday season. “The house was completely magical. We shot the show during the summer in Utah, but it felt real. All the incredible decorations, the epic cabin. I hope people who watch the show are impressed by the house. Our reaction to seeing it for the first time was 100% genuine.”

A stark opposite to other competitive reality TV shows, viewers will quickly find out that Finding Mr. Christmas feels like a fraternity or brotherhood more than a cut-throat game of chess. Are you surprised, though, considering this show airs on Hallmark Channel? In regard to his relationship with the cast, Mr. Bloomquist commented on how much their support for his sexuality meant to him during his time on set. “I got really emotional from their support in episode one. I didn’t talk much when I first got in the house. I wanted to see the vibe and who my competition was. Then I let the world know I’m gay on camera. It was really easy in that moment because there’s a power in that action for me. It’s one thing to be out and gay, but it’s another being out and gay and on camera. Having those boys support me was really cool. I love them all. They’ve been great.”

“Three of the boys call me every week. Hayden [Maher] and I have a podcast about our friendship. I talk to him every day. I wasn’t expecting to have this connection. We have the same goals. It’s important for me to show the relationship between a gay man and a straight man. Showing that friendship to me is important because it shows younger kids out there who are afraid to talk to straight guys that you can be best friends with straight guys.” But what about my current favorite pick, now that Daxton has left the competition? He says, “Blake [Kelley] just called me today. Blake is a vibe. I was so sad when the eye thing happened because I was just getting to know him. I felt a connection with him. He’s so authentically Blake. But I love all the boys. I had dinner with Parker [Gregory] in New York. Ezra [Moreland] came over with Hayden for a watch party in LA.”

I took a page from the MCU and asked Daxton who he’d want to co-star with in another universe – one where he won Finding Mr. Christmas. The current reality TV star was unable to answer the question due to his admiration for his fellow cast members. He said, “I guess it depends on the plot of the movie. Isaac [Ramirez] would be cool as the suave guy. Ezra as the Kansas kid. Jonathan [Wells] is this gorgeous man with dimples. Elijah [Malcomb] and I could do a musical. I could fit with any of them.” You know who he could name, 100% off the bat? Melissa Peterman, the queen of comedy! He gushes, “She’s everything. She’s the funniest person, so sweet. How can anyone be so funny and beautiful? She’s just got ‘it.’ She’s a gem. Her energy is so infectious. You knew she liked being there. I wish I got to spend more time with her.”

Likewise, Daxton has his own brand of infectious energy, a charisma that is simply unmatched – which is why I wanted to interview him for Instinct Magazine. I made sure he knew this going into the interview, as I’m sure his personality is going to open numerous doors in the future. He explained his nature as, “My goal going into this was to be as authentic and real as possible. That meant being vulnerable. And I hope that I touch just one person or a whole handful of people. I was having a blast. What you saw on camera was just a version of me that I’m so happy they got.” This infectious energy created a viral moment from the debut episode of Finding Mr. Christmas – Dax’s runway prance. Share it everywhere this holiday season and make our boy go viral again.

You know what’s not a blast, though? Eye surgery. Mr. Bloomquist gives an update to fans who may be concerned about the health issue that pushed him out of Finding Mr. Christmas. “I still have two surgeries left. I’ve never gone through such an emergency in my life. I’m young, I’m healthy – how did this happen? I wasn’t able to work out for 2-3 months. I have oil in my eye that they have to remove. After so much damage to my eye, I need cataract surgery as well. I just did Jersey Boy’s in Salt Lake City and then Phoenix is coming up. Jersey Boy’s saved me mentally, being able to get back into acting and feeling the love for acting again.”

So, what’s next after the season finishes in the next few weeks? Daxton has something up his sleeve, I can tell he’s just not at liberty to share it yet. “I’m working on things to hopefully share with the Hallmark family and things to share with the non-Hallmark family. I’m a guy who likes to just create. Hallmark has put in my heart that there’s a place for me in this world. If Hallmark is where I get my start, then that’s where I get my start. Hallmark is great because they’re trying to make a diverse story. We all live together, right? Hallmark creates content that puts everyone in real-life situations. It’s really great to have an outlet that just lets diversity exist.”

This interview was a Christmas gift come early, and further solidifies my fandom for Daxton Bloomquist. The whit, the charm, the body, the face card, the talent and a positive aura that is seemingly missing from some avenues in Hollywood lately. I’m hoping that he’ll somehow pop up in at least one more episode of Finding Mr. Christmas – like the finale – but I’ll be sure to share any of his new content on Instinct Magazine… even if it’s thirst-trap pictures. And for those of you who haven’t checked out Finding Mr. Christmas yet – DO IT! I guarantee it will leave you smiling. These pictures of Daxton will also leave you smiling, so let’s enjoy together!

