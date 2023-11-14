‘Fire Island’ Star Zane Phillips Is Looking Very HOT in Latest Pics

Zane Phillips is the star of MMSCENE Magazine’s November cover, and he is looking V hot and ready to heat things up, just in time for the holiday season.

Aside from the super steamy-themed pics, the 29-year-old American actor also did an interview with the magazine, where he opened up about entering the entertainment industry as an openly queer actor.

“Starting out as an openly queer actor in an industry that doesn’t always necessarily reward that, I have honestly found it really hard to know what my pathway is,” he admitted.

Phillips continued by acknowledging his role models, expressing:

“I often look to my dear friends Claybourne Elder and Eric Rosen… I also have to shout out my more recent friend, Robert Gant, who was doing this before almost anyone else.”

Moreover, he is famously known for starring in the 2022 LGBTQ+ film ‘Fire Island’, as well as recently portraying the role of Chad in 2023’s ‘Glamorous’ show on Netflix. Not to mention, he made his relationship with ‘Teen Wolf’ actor Froy Gutierrez Instagram official back in August of this year.

Now that it’s already November, and the weather is starting to get a bit chilly, here are Phillips’ latest super steamy photos… 😉

