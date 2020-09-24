Fired ‘Love Island’ Star Breaks Silence On Gay Porn Scandal

Despite being publicly fired by CBS, former Love Island contestant Noah Purvis is straying strong.

Earlier this week, we reported to you the strange circumstances surrounding Purvis and the CBS show Love Island. After joining the reality dating and competition show mid-season, Purvis suddenly disappeared from the programming. That’s not all, as he was also removed from the show’s official website and social media accounts.

After worrying over Purvis, fans of the show and contestant did a little digging and discovered that he has a side career as an adult film performer. Under the name Ethan, Noah Purvis has appeared in adult film scenes with studios like Corbin Fisher. The question then became whether CBS removed Purvis because of his sex work. Many fans of the show and man then came to his defense on social media.

I mean, Kaitlynn has full nude videos on the net, so either its

a) she disclosed it and Noah didn't

b) its that she did nudes (no f-ing) while Noah was f-ing or

c) it really is the gay thing vs straight porn thing — MG (@gymtrainer858) September 22, 2020

Now, Purvis has broken the silence to thank internet users for their love and support.

“OHANA means family,” he wrote on Instagram, quoting the Disney movie Lilo and Stitch. “FAMILY means no one gets left behind or forgotten,” he wrote, seemingly quoting Disney’s animated film Lilo & Stich. “All of you out here have made me feel this and I can’t express how loved I feel for the first time in my life.”

But what does CBS say about this entire situation? The television channel has only released one simple statement on the issue saying, “It has been brought to our attention that cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement, He has been removed from the show.”

CBS would not explain any details on the matter. As such, it’s unclear what “false information” Purvis provided in his application for the reality show. Was it an omission of his sex work or was it something else? It seems that we’ll never know.