First Look at Peacock’s ‘Joe vs. Carole’

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, are you ready for some more Tiger King? Peacock officially released the first look trailer for its upcoming Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin limited series, and it is paw-some!

Debuting in its entirety on Thursday, March 3, Joe vs. Carole will take a comprehensive dive into the lives of the dueling big cat advocates, played by John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon. The drama will focus largely on Baskin and is based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, hosted and reported by Robert Moor.

According to Peacock, the story will pick up just as Baskin learns that Exotic is breeding and using his big cats for profit. While she sets out to shut down his venture, an escalating rivalry ensues. However, Baskin has a checkered past of her own. When the claws come out, Exotic will stop at nothing to expose her.

“Joe vs. Carole is a wild ride,” showrunner Etan Frankel says in a statement. “It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch Joe vs. Carole, just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are.”

The series will aslo star Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, Lex Mayson, and David Wenham.

Make sure to check out the trailer below.