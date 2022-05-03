First Look at Pink Desert Oasis ‘Trixie Motel’

After announcing last year that she would be embarking on a motel renovation project and show, Trixie Mattel has finally given a first look at what the very pink and very gay Trixie Motel will look like. The motel, which cost Trixie (Brian Firkus) and partner David Silver $2 million, is located in the aging-gay mecca of Palm Springs, California.

Trixie teamed up with Discovery+ to capture the whole renovation process. With the help of some iconic friends, including Katya, Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer, Lisa Vanderpump, Zooey Deschanel, Orville Peck, Iggy Azalea and more, Trixie put $500,000 of renovations into the new capital venture and created the plush luxurious desert oasis that wet dreams are made of.

Trixie Motel, the eight episode series, will be available to stream on Discovery+ on June 3.

While the full reveal of the Trixie Motel won’t be until the series premieres, Trixie has given tiny glimpses of the motel’s progress throughout the last several months.

The Palm Springs motel will have seven rooms, each with its own unique theme fit for a drag queen.

Trixie shared with Entertainment Weekly that this is only the beginning and she wishes to open other locations across the country.

Trixie is no stranger to capital ventures and business as she recently became co-owner of Milwaukee’s iconic LGBTQ+ bar This is It.

Maybe that’s why Trixie’s wigs are so big…they’re full of business secrets!

There’s no doubt that fans will be death-dropping their way to Trixie Motel as soon as it opens its doors. Question is, will there be pink heart-shaped mints on the pillows? We will find out in no time.

Until then, here’s a first look at Trixie Motel, coming to Discovery+ on June 3.