Ready to Stay at the Trixie Motel?

Today drag superstar Trixie Mattel left fans guessing when she announced a new project called Trixie Motel where she renovates a Palm Springs motel with her fabulous celebrity friends on streaming service Discovery+.

The announcement left fans flabbergasted and verklempt to think that the life-sized Barbie could, in fact, be starring in a new show.

Well, she stirred the pot even more.

But there was no other information about the project.

Now, after some digging, we can confirm that this Trixie news is true!

The show comes from Scott Brothers Entertainment (Yes, The Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan!) and is part of their new slate of programming that drops this year.

Their website confirms:

The Scott Brothers and their Production Company, Scott Brothers Entertainment (SBE), Will Produce Nearly 75 New Episodes Across Six Projects Slated to Premiere on Discovery Networks in 2021 Trixie Motel *New* Season 1 coming to discovery+ Winter 2021. Starring world famous drag queen Trixie Mattel as she renovates a Palm Springs hotel into a fabulous desert.

Putting a wig on a reality show empire? We’re here for it!

According to HGTV:

In eight hour-long episodes of the forthcoming series Trixie Motel — coming in 2022 to the streaming service Discovery+ — Trixie Mattel faces the reality of having invested her life savings into a rundown motel in super-trendy Palm Springs, California. But with help from her boyfriend and co-owner, David, among other fabulous helpers, she takes on the massive renovation.

During the series, Trixie and her team will tackle a commercial kitchen, pool area and seven uniquely themed motel rooms to create the ultimate Drag paradise.

Other details of what Trixie Motel will involve have still not been shared, but we will likely see a top to bottom refurbishment that includes pink shag carpet, velvet furniture, and lots of whimsy.

Probably like this, but more gay.

Trixie Mattel is no stranger to being a venture capitalist. The artist recently became co-owner of historic Milwaukee gay bar This Is It!

Now, just to wait for the Katya Kat Kafe.

Source: HGTV, Trixie Mattel