If you’re like us, the pandemic has led you to seek out sexy content any way you can get it. For those who were staying quarantined, relying on porn sites or personal content platforms like OnlyFans (OF) or JustForFans has been a life-saver. Over the last year, the adult content industry has seen a renaissance and helped to financially support out-of-work folks who have taken things into their own hands. OnlyFans now has over 1 million content creators worldwide and it has boosted them into fandom.

One of our favorite OF content creators is Fitness Papi, a 6’3” Puerto Rican beefcake who devours the guys he collabs with and doesn’t waste a single drop. That is why Fitness Papi is this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Those who have followed Fitness Papi pre-OnlyFans may know him by Antonio, a Miami dweller who serves fitness, fashion, and a whole lotta thirst traps. The 26-year-old bronze Adonis has some those trunk-like thighs you just want to hold on to for dear life.

So let’s get to know Antonio (Fitness Papi) a little more:

INSTINCT: How did you become a content creator and what does OnlyFans mean to you?

FITNESS PAPI: I lost my job due to the pandemic, so I did what all the other gays were doing haha. It was just supposed to be a cushion until I found another job, but it picked up so well that now it’s my full time job. People call me a porn star now, but I’m simply just another content creator.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I’m very insecure (to many people’s surprise) so I think my most attractive trait is my work ethic.

What do you find you are complimented on the most?

People really like my smile. And my butt haha

What, to you, defines sexy?

Sexy is not just physical appearance, but attitude. There are some people who look amazing, but have such ugly personalities that it ruins it for me.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

Moving to Miami by myself and buying a 2019 Dodge Challenger outright from the lot.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Buying the house of my dreams!

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

I’ve been single for over a year. I’m currently talking to someone right now and it’s going really well, so there’s a possibility I’ll be boo’d up soon 🥰 The most important thing to me in a relationship though is honesty, trust and communication.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Training Day

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Nick Jonas

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? All you can eat sushi

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? A mix of Jonas Brothers, Tech N9ne and Maluma haha



What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

It means a lot! I’m super grateful for everything that’s happened since I started this OnlyFans venture.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

Random fun fact: I can solve a Rubik’s cube.

Follow Fitness Papi on Instagram, Twitter, OnlyFans, and JustForFans