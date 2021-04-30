Five Arrested In Connection To Robbery Of Lady Gaga’s Dogs

Justice is finally coming for Lady Gaga, her dogs, and her dog walker.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, five people have been arrested in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s dogs and the shooting of her dog walker. The suspects range in age from 18 to 50, and four of them seem to be gang members in LA.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, in a statement. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

Back in February of this year, 30-year-old Ryan Fischer was walking Lady Gaga’s dogs while she was abroad filming House of Gucci. While walking in West Hollywood, a white sedan pulled up next to Fischer. One of the men inside then yelled, “Give it up,” according to video sibilance provided by a neighbor. A fight then broke out, which resulted in Fischer being shot in the chest. Two of Lady Gag’s three dogs, Koji and Gustav, were then kidnapped. The third dog escaped and was later retrieved by the police.

After hearing of the dognapping and shooting, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for her dogs’ return. She added that no questions would be asked. Thankfully, Koji and Gustav were later returned to the singer. As for Ryan Fischer, he is recovering from the gunshot wound. Lady Gaga called Fischer “forever a hero” through Twitter and recognized that he had risked his life “to fight for our family.”

As for the five suspects, James Jackson, Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley, who were directly involved with the robbery, were arrested on one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. Jackson also has one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White also has an additional count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

The other two suspects, Harold White and Jennifer McBride, were arrested and charged as accessories to attempted murder. according to NPR. In addition, it was McBride who returned the stolen dogs.

“She ultimately brought the dogs to LAPD Olympic Station,” the police explained. “Detectives were able to establish McBride had a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, Harold White.”

Due to this, McBride faces another count of receiving stolen property. White, meanwhile, has an additional one count of possession of a firearm.

Source: LAPD, NPR,