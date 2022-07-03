A Flight Attendant Proposing Mid-Air?

Here’s your daily dose of adorable.

A flight attendant proposed to her partner of two years. And it turns out, the partner is a newly hired pilot.

Alaska Airlines shared the story of Veronica Rojas and Alejandra Moncayo in order to honor and celebrate Pride Month. In the Pride-themed video, we see Rojas making an announcement on a June 15 Alaska Airlines’ Pride flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Or otherwise called the Pride In the Sky flight.

While on the flight, Moncayo got to the front of the plane and used the public announcement system. Monacayo explained to the plane’s passengers that the she met Rojas while aboard an Alaska Airlines flight in 2020.

“[Alejandra] did not have any interest in me when we met,” Rojas shared. “I walked up to her and was trying to impress her with my speaking Spanish. Um, the problem with that is that I don’t actually speak Spanish, so it did not work out very well. But hey, it worked out anyway!”

She added, “I’ve actually been practicing my Spanish, and if it’s okay with you guys, I wanna practice some right now.”

Rojas then said in Spanish, “Alejandra, my love, I love you with all my heart. For my whole life, I will never stop loving you.”

That’s when Rojas got down on one knee, pulled out a small ring box, and asked Moncayo, “My goddess. With you, I’ll go to the skies. Would you do me the honor of being my wife?”

Moncayo, thankfully, said yes and kissed Rojas as she put the ring on her finger. Meanwhile, the passengers and flight attendants cheered in celebration.

Rojas then shares that she asked her higher-ups if she could propose while on the flight. She says they were more than willing to let her do it. In fact, they even helped her pull it off. Plus, they gave the flight’s passengers free tickets to a future flight.

But funny enough, Monacayo had her own plans in mind. After the couple got off the plane, Moncayo proposed to Rojas. And, as you may guess, Monacayo said yes.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

