Footballer Byron Perkins Is Out and Proud with Boyfie This Pride Month

Byron Perkins is the first openly gay HBCU football player, and he is celebrating this Pride month with his new boyfie. <3

The Hampton University defensive back made history in October 2022 after coming out as gay, stating:

“…I’m going to make a change and stop running away from myself. I’m gay…Yes, this is who I am, this is who I’ve been, and this is who I’m going to be. Simply put, I am who I am…”

In a 2022 interview with Outsports, Perkins further shared his sentiments on representation at HBCUs, expressing:

“Especially at an HBCU, young Black gay men need an outlet. They need a support system. There hasn’t been an out gay football athlete at an HBCU. I want to end the stigma of what people think. I want people to know they can be themselves.”

Since then, Perkins has been continuously breaking boundaries in the field of sports, the HBCU campus culture, among fellow collegiate athletes, and of course, the LGBTQ+ community in general.

In fact, he started off this year’s Pride Month with a bang after posting a couple selfie with his new boyfriend:

Lovely couple <3 Celebrating love with Perkins, his new boyfie, and the entire LGBTQ+ community!

