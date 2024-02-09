Former Colt Studio Performer Bo Dixon Dead at 63

The adult film industry is reeling with the news of Bo Dixon’s unexpected death.

According to the late performer’s partner, Brad, Dixon died in his sleep on February 7th. No other details in regard to his passing have been released at this time.

Dixon, real name Thom Austin, performed in gay porn from 2005 to 2008. He worked predominantly for Colt Studio and Hot House Entertainment.

During his brief heyday, Dixon was known for his height (6’2″) and muscular physique. As he transitioned out of the porn industry and into a normal life, he embodied the term “daddy” and boasted quite the enviable bod.

He was 63-years-old at the time of his passing.

All of us at Instinct Magazine send our condolences to Thom’s family, friends and fans. May he rest in peace.

