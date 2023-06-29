Former Disney Star Dan Benson on Being an Adult Entertainer

Dan Benson recently posted a “mental health update” after a year of doing adult entertainment, which quickly became a source of empowerment for him.

“Mental health check-in: I’ve been doing adult entertainment for about a year now. My first reaction is confusion because I expected a lot more hate. And instead, people have just been like, ‘Go you! Empowerment,’ which is awesome,” the 35-year-old former Disney star shared via a TikTok video.

Advertisement

He continued,

“Mental health-wise, I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself. I feel kind of like a badass, a little bit.”

Benson also revealed that there “are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing.” Fortunately enough, he has “kind of been in a position to be, like, ‘No, you’re gonna get what you’re gonna get.'”

Advertisement

“You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world, which now is quite a bit,” he added.

The OnlyFans creator further expressed,

“So, anyway, I’m feeling good, I’m excited about the future, and I don’t really feel bad about my decisions at all.”

Advertisement

Moreover, he concluded the video by thanking the people who have been supporting his career as an adult entertainer.

“If you’ve checked out my stuff at all, thank you so much. And if you’ve liked any of my videos or said ‘hi’ in the comments, thank you so much. You guys are amazing. I hope to see you out in public and if you do, give me a big hug because so many people have been doing that lately, and it’s been really fun for me,” Benson stated.

@danleebenson Dan Benson who played Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place went into adult entertainment. This is a mental health check in for Year 1 to talk about how it feels. #disney #disneychannel #wizardsofwaverlyplace ♬ original sound – Dan Benson

Source: people – yahoo.com/entertainment