Formerly Known as Trace Michaels, He’s Now Known as a Suspected Killer

A previously unsolved homicide could be solved thanks to new DNA testing.

Officers responded to a suspicious phone call in Fort Lauderdale on August 30, 2010. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that 31-year-old Alfred McMurray had been murdered in his home. McMurray was found face down with his hands tied behind his back and a bullet lodged in his body. Some of his personal belongings were also missing, with the latter being found in the coming days completely soaked with bleach – obviously to conceal evidence.

While a few suspects were initially questioned about the murder and robbery, no official arrests were made, and the case remained unsolved for more than a decade. However, new DNA testing is pointing detectives in the direction of a gay, former adult performer named Aaron Michael Dobbins.

Dobbins is known to the industry as Trace Michaels. The 52-year-old versatile performer had a huge career in porn from 2010 until 2013, predominantly working for BigDaddy.com.

Dobbins was named as a suspect in the McMurray murder after the DNA under the victim’s fingernails was retested and discovered to belong to the former porn star. He was taken into custody on September 30, 2010 and is currently being held in prison without bond. Remember, all suspects are guilty until proven innocent.

However, the circumstances around the murder look pretty unfavorable for Dobbins. It’s being reported that he knew the victim, especially through a mutual friend – Dobbins’ roommate and former boyfriend. It’s rumored that the three men had intercourse on occasion. Not only are they romantically linked, but the alleged murderer and the victim lived near each other. Phone records also indicate that Dobbins’ roommate made several phone calls to the victim the night of his murder.

The smoking gun, besides the DNA under the victim’s fingernails, is that Dobbins’ roommate states that the former porn star was very jealous during their relationship. It’s not hard to imagine that the three men met up for sex, and Dobbins became enraged when McMurray received too much attention and then gunned him down in a jealous rage.

We’ll see how this one pans out!

Either way, I hope the McMurray family finds justice and peace.

Sources: Sherrif.org, Boca Post, WFLA