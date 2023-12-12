‘Foundation’ Actor Lee Pace Drops Action-Packed Behind-the-Scenes

Lee Pace recently dropped a shirtless behind-the-scenes video of him training for one of his fight scenes in Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation’ series.

According to Collider, the training is in preparation for the actor’s steamy naked fight scene in the first episode of Season 2. The video shows Pace confidently strutting in all his shirtless glory while he fights off attackers.

‘Foundation’ is a series adaptation of late American writer Isaac Asimov’s 1951 science fiction novel of the same title. Meanwhile, Pace is playing the role of Cleon XIII, also known as Brother Day.

In the said scene, the actor’s character is in the middle of having an intimate moment with his robot aid (Laura Birn) before he had to fight against assassins — naked and all. You can watch the V steamy scene here:

And while we’re at it, here’s the behind-the-scenes video where Pace is shirtless, and seemingly enjoying training for his naked fight scene:

Moreover, the 44-year-old out actor gave credit to ‘Foundation’ creator and showrunner David S. Goyer as he talked about his character in the series.

“I think integral to what this Cleon is about is that he’s a fighter. He likes to be hit and he likes to hit people. It was nice to be able to rehearse the moments where he’s feeling confident and enjoying the fight so much. Then he gets hurt and he’s afraid for his life, but he’s still got good fight in him,” Pace previously told Entertainment Weekly.

‘Foundation’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3, on the other hand, is incoming, and has yet to begin production.

