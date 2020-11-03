Four Alternatives to the Anxiety-Inducing Election Day Coverage

After a trying year with the election, the day has finally come. Yet the actual Election Day coverage can feel not only like information overload but also anxiety-inducing. While the networks, as well as the news stations, are covering the results from the election as the projections come in, here are some alternatives to the nonstop election coverage.

Fantasy

If you feel the need to escape to another world where anything is possible, you might want to watch The Magicians. This show ran five seasons on the SYFY Channel, which describes the show as:

Based upon Lev Grossman’s best-selling books, The Magicians centers around Brakebills University, a secret institution specializing in magic. There, amidst an unorthodox education of spellcasting, a group of twenty-something friends soon discover that a magical fantasy world they read about as children is all too real— and poses grave danger to humanity.

The first four seasons of The Magicians can be found on Netflix and you watch the trailer to season one below as well as a scene from the first episode.

Comedy

If you need a laugh, the Canadian comedy, Letterkenny, may be just what you’re looking for. With all eight seasons on Hulu, this offbeat comedy will have you laughing. The best way to find out what this sitcom is about is to watch the first scene from the first episode.

Historical Nonfiction

If you feel like delving into a little history, there is no better place to start than HBO Max’s docuseries, Equal, which focuses on the history of the LGBTQ civil rights movement. Three of the series’ stars, Anthony Rapp, Cheyenne Jackson, and Isis King, were interviewed by this publication and you can read them by clicking on the names. The trailer for Equal can be found below.

Science-Fiction

To launch its new streaming service, Disney+, the ‘House of Mouse’ company brought a new series set in the Star Wars universe called The Mandalorian. The show became a hit thanks to its introduction of The Child (also known by many as Baby Yoda). The second season of The Mandalorian began on October 30th so you have time to watch all nine episodes from the first season as well as the season two premiere and be caught up for new episodes that drop on Disney+ on Fridays. The trailer for season one can be found after this paragraph.

While you may or may not be able to get through The Magicians or Letterkenny in one evening, you will be watching a few episodes of either series, if you choose to. As with any list provided, these are some suggestions for your viewing needs. If you have any of your own suggestions, we would love to hear them. Let us know what you plan on watching to avoid the madness of Election Day in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: SYFY Channel, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+