Fox Sports Refuses To Air ‘Jeopardy’ Champ Schneider Throw Out Pitch

The war on the queer community in this country continues. In a move that should come as no surprise to anyone, the lying, homophobic Fox Sports channel blatantly refused to not air Jeopardy champ, and Transgender icon, Amy Schneider throw out the first pitch at the San Francisco Giants’ annual Pride game held Saturday, June 11th. The hypocritical scumbags at Fox then doubled down on their transphobia choosing to televise a pitch thrown out from an untelevised game from earlier in the week. Wonder what these creeps are going to say to justify this decision.

Fox Sports is a sister channel to Fox News, the propaganda-spewing entertainment channel disguising itself as a news channel. I never would have guessed that! This reeks of transphobia. According to The Advocate, Fox Sports chose to,

“broadcast footage of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a game on Thursday at the Giants’ Oracle Park against the Colorado Rockies. Fox hadn’t televised that game, and its announcers didn’t mention when it happened but used it to promote another event it was broadcasting.”

Fox Sports refused to show Jeopardy champ Amy Schneider throw the first pitch on Pride Day during their coverage of the Giants/Dodgers game. Schneider is a trans icon with the 2nd longest winning streak in Jeopardy history. Here’s a clip of her pitch:pic.twitter.com/wgopQZOak1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 13, 2022

Related: First Trans Jeopardy champ robbed after winning $897,600

Many, including Giants sportscaster Duane Kuiper, said something in support of Schneider. Kuiper spoke out during the game commenting,

“{I} Want to make a correction from what I watched yesterday on the Fox broadcast. The broadcast implied that Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch yesterday, which was not true. Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch on Thursday. It was Amy Schneider from Jeopardy! fame who threw out the first pitch on Pride Day yesterday. I just wanted to make sure she got her due.”

Why did yesterday’s @MLBONFOX broadcast say that Kurt Bush threw out the first pitch? He threw it out Friday night. Yesterday Amy Schneider did bc it was #Pride . That can’t possibly be a mistake. Watching the game again on MLB app. WTF?! Anyone see that live? @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/4mMXixjv8b — Sassy Pants 70 (@TheSassyPants70) June 12, 2022

“This can’t possibly be a mistake,” we agree TheSassyPants70. For their part, a Fox Sports spokesman told Bay Area news site SFGate,

“On Saturday, as part of a promotional package for the weekend’s NASCAR race in Northern California, we aired a taped first pitch of famed NASCAR driver Kurt Busch. This promotion was in no way meant to overshadow the ceremonial first pitch for the game, as it is not routine for us to air.”

Schneider crushed it on Jeopardy winning 40 consecutive games, more than any other women and transgender contestant. The beloved champion issued her own statement about throwing the pitch saying, “As a lifelong baseball fan, just getting the chance to walk out on the field, let alone throw out the first pitch, was a dream come true. I also want to state for the record that in my practice session I was getting it over the plate about half the time, so that pitch did not represent the best that I can do!” She did join the conversation on Twitter:

Well, that’s Fox for you https://t.co/YF3n1ACi1l — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) June 13, 2022

As expected, Twitter was abuzz discussing Fox Sports mistreatment of Schneider,

Fox Sports doesn’t show ‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider throwing out first pitch: Instead of carrying her toss during Saturday’s Dodgers-Giants telecast, a NASCAR driver’s first pitch from a pregame ceremony from Thursday (two days prior) was shown. https://t.co/vNd4nJcB1w pic.twitter.com/XiTQCLJAOx — AAron Leckinger (@AAronL1968) June 15, 2022

Awesome that Duane Kuiper corrected the record and shouted out Amy Schneider for throwing the first pitch yday. #SFGiants — Big R (@bigr_in_SD) June 12, 2022

Two thumbs down to @MLBONFOX for showing Kurt Busch’s first pitch from a few days ago instead of Amy Schneider. — Jen, Antifa Scumbag (@interjention) June 12, 2022

Sources: The Advocate