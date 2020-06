Fran Alvarado — 10 Sexy Pics Of Your New Mr. Gay World

Mr. Gay World 2020 Fran Alvarado is breaking down the stereotypical gay beauty standards that have plagued our community for years as part of his new platform.

In a new interview with BBC that was released on Saturday, June 27, he talked about how he’s embracing parts of who he is in hopes that others will be able to do the same.

“There are a lot of suicide risks in our community and a lot of people have physical complexes,” he said. “So that’s why I’m showing that I’m getting bald or that I’m getting a little bit fat and that I’m hairy.”

Fran then switched gears and brought up another highly discussed issue. “I also talked about penis size,” he continued. “I want to show something different, more natural and close to reality.”

It has been a whirlwind year for Fran given the ups and downs he’s had to experience. April marked the one year anniversary of when 2019’s winner Janjep Carlos from the Philippines won the title. As such, it was time to announce a new titleholder. But this year’s competition was pushed back to 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite that, the organization behind the international Mr. Gay World competition decided to name Alvarado, the runner-up of last year’s competition, as this year’s global ambassador for LGBTQ rights.

“I didn’t expect to come back the current winner,” he revealed. “It’s like, oh my god, really, I am? It was very exciting.” The Spanish doctor also won the title weeks after recovering from COVID-19.

