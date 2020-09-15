Fran Drescher Signed On For Lifetime’s First Gay Holiday Film

Lifetime’s gay holiday movie has announced its casting, and it includes Fran Drescher!

Looks like LGBTQ holiday movie lovers are getting TWO presents this year. In movie theaters, we’ll get to watch Clea DuVall’s Christmas rom-com featuring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, and Dan Levy. But on tv, we’ll get to watch a gay Lifetime film.

Last month, Lifetime announced that it would be airing its first LGBTQ holiday movie and gave us a sneak peek of its premise. Now, we know that film is called The Christmas Setup and we have the names of its main cast. Real-life husbands Ben Lewis (from Arrow) and Blake Lee (Parks and Recreation) will play the film’s leads. In addition, Fran Drescher will play Lewis’ mother and Ellen Wong will play Lewis’ best friend.

As for the premise, it goes as follows:

“Hugo, a New York corporate lawyer and his best friend Madelyn head to Milwaukee to spend the holidays with his mom Kate, who is also in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. Ever the matchmaker, Kate arranges for Hugo to run into Patrick, Hugo’s high school friend and secret crush, who has recently returned after a successful stint in Silicon Valley. As they enjoy the local holiday festivities together, Hugo and Patrick’s attraction to each other is undeniable and it looks as though Kate’s well-intentioned Santa-style matchmaking is a success. But as Hugo receives word of a big promotion requiring a move to London, he must decide what is most important to him.”

The Christmas Setup is one of 30 new Holiday movies that will premiere on the Lifetime channel starting October 23. That said, there is currently no release date for when the film will premiere on the tv channel this holiday season. When a release date is announced, we’ll let you know.

