François Arnaud Unfollows Everyone… But It’s Not Drama

François Arnaud has done the unthinkable: he’s unfollowed the entire Heated Rivalry cast and crew on Instagram. And yes, before anyone panics, there’s no drama here. As of now, the Los Angeles-based actor is following only one account—Amnesty International, the human rights organization also favored by Pedro Pascal. Fans online immediately began spinning theories, but Arnaud’s move is far more about personal boundaries than feuds.

Social media has a funny way of taking small things and blowing them into “scandals.” Some speculated Arnaud was upset with co-stars, while others wondered if he was distancing himself from fans or negative comments. While the internet can be relentless, Arnaud has addressed these concerns openly. In an interview with Toronto News, he said,

“In general, fans have been incredibly positive and respectful. For the ones that aren’t, I think it’s a lot of younger fans who don’t really understand the difference between reality and fiction.” He added, “I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn’t seem like they got its message. Pay attention more closely. Did we watch the same show?”

Airport Sightings & Dating Rumors

The online speculation only intensified after Arnaud was spotted with co-star Connor Storrie at JFK Airport. The public sighting fueled dating rumors and, unsurprisingly, set off some of the younger fans—shippers who want Storrie to end up with Hudson Williams in real life. Arnaud explained that his unfollowing spree wasn’t about the rumors, telling the outlet,

“What’s happening is that I’m unfollowing everyone, and Instagram won’t let me do that all at once. You can only unfollow a certain amount of people over 24 hours, which I did not know at the time.”

Regarding a middle finger selfie that also surfaced, he clarified,

“It’s completely unrelated to that. I mean, ‘completely’ maybe would be a lie, but mostly unrelated to that. I’ve done these ‘spot the differences’ posts for a long time, and I just thought it was nice to do something with Hudson, and that’s it.”

The Real Cost of Online Attention

Arnaud also opened up about the toll online attention has taken on his personal life, saying it’s been emotionally exhausting and invasive.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe a little bungalow with street access, not on a gated property, is not the best thing,’” he admitted. “So yeah, I’m moving into a building with a doorman.”

It’s a reminder that even actors in viral shows like Heated Rivalry are human, and navigating public attention can be exhausting.

For those suffering with delusions that any of francois interactions with connor or the press come from chasing fame, let’s consult the tapes… “not ever chasing fame” take it in. remember it. the reality of this man does not match whatever’s going on in your vivid imagination pic.twitter.com/MYQAPFguus — Arcooteries (@arcooteries) January 18, 2026

Calling Out the NHL (and Asking for Real Support)

Beyond his social media reset, Arnaud is calling for meaningful change in the sports world. He urged the NHL to support LGBTQ+ inclusion if they want to keep using Heated Rivalry to drive traction and reach wider audiences:

“If you’re gonna use our name then just back up with real life sh*t like [unbanning] the pride [tapes and jerseys].”

It’s a clear, no-nonsense ask that goes beyond online drama and highlights the responsibility of organizations to act genuinely.

The Big Takeaway

At the end of the day, Arnaud’s Instagram move is a lesson in boundaries, privacy, and respect. He wants fans to enjoy the show without confusing fiction with reality, and he wants institutions to back up their words with action. There’s no feud here, no secret beef—just a talented actor taking control of his space, calling out meaningful causes, and reminding us all that being human means setting limits while still spreading positivity. Spread love, be kind.

