The Traitors’ Freddie Fraser Becomes UK’s Next ‘Big’ Heartthrob

Whether he’s a traitor, a faithful or a victim, Freddie Fraser has established himself as one of England’s rising heartthrobs.

The 20 year old is expected to make the finale of BBC’s The Traitors UK season three on January 24. This, of course, was accomplished alongside numerous votes against him and theories launched within and outside of the reality TV show.

Should Freddie take the crown in The Traitors UK, he’ll walk away with £120,000 (or $150,000 in US dollars).

Freddie Fraser was a pro athlete before The Traitors.

Although he retired from competitive sports in 2020 due to a hamstring tear, Freddie was a nationally ranked champion in sprint hurdling. At one point in his career, he was even the #2 hurdler in the UK.

To his credit, Fraser has won gold medals in over nine championships throughout the country.

Back to The Traitors, Fraser told Cambridge News: “I just think it’s such an interesting concept for a game, it’s very strategic and psychological, and it’s all about using your brain. I think I’ve got a skill set that makes me suited to being quite good at the game and I thought why not just give it a go and apply, and here we are.”

The Traitors USA Season Returns with a Sizzling New Cast – Instinct Magazine

Now… let me be honest for a second. Although I’m addicted to reality TV, I’ve never watched an episode of The Traitors – hence my dancing around the plot without stating it directly. The only – and I mean only – reason I know Freddie Fraser is taking part in series three in the UK is because of this photo circulating on Twitter…

Raw, in public, under the kitchen table, until the police do a welfare check etc pic.twitter.com/LaQ5G8qEny — 98…% Ganghanded Adulterer (@Poppers_R_Us) January 17, 2025

It may just be the way the shorts are bunching in the crotch area or do I see…

Regardless of if I’m seeing his VPL or not, Freddie seems like a nice guy and an interesting addition to reality TV history. Plus, the arms, the face, and the curly hair is enough to get my blood pumping.

Wishing Freddie Fraser all the luck in the world as The Traitors UK season three nears its finale night on January 24.

Sources: The Mirror, Cambridge News

(PS: As far as I’m aware, he identifies as straight. But that doesn’t mean we can’t give him a good look over.)