The Traitors Season 3 Returns with a Sizzling New Cast

Emmy Award-winning reality TV series The Traitors is back with Season 3 and with Alan Cumming returning to host the hit show after having just won the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards where he thanked his fans with a nice little early morning shirtless selfie.

This season’s cast is bigger, bolder, and more diverse than ever, bringing together contestants from unique backgrounds, all vying for the ultimate prize. Expect electrifying personalities, intense alliances, and shocking betrayals that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

BBC describes the premise of the reality TV competition as:

“The concept of the show involves a group of contestants within which a select handful are secretly anointed ‘traitors’. The rest of the group remain ‘faithful’ and must try to identify the traitors and oust them at a round-table ritual. Meanwhile the traitors convene to ‘murder’ a faithful each night. If the remaining faithfuls weed out all traitors by the end, they split the cash prize. If any traitors are left, they pocket the lot.”

Let’s meet the cast, shall we?

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

Catch The Traitors Season 3 on Peacock starting January 9. Who do you think will be faithfuls and who do you think will be the traitors?