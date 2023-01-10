From Disney To Only Fans: Dan Benson, In His Own Words

In June 2022, Instinct reported that former Disney star Dan Benson joined the adult entertainment website OnlyFans. Now the Wizards of Waverly Place actor is speaking out, in his own words, how he went from the Mouse House to the porn house. Benson, 35, took to his TikTok to explain everything it all, specifically how nude photos leaked online started him on the journey he is on now saying,

“I decided to stop fighting against it and instead, go the other direction and completely lean into it,and build out a page instead of letting these people sell my privacy. So I started that adventure last year.”

The nude photos Benson mentions? “Basically, when I was on the show Wizards of Waverly Place, I would get messages from people all the time, some of those being women that I found incredibly attractive,” He goes on to say that,

“Turns out, messaging those women, who turned out not to be who they said they were, was not the best idea, because I would send nude photos to them and they would take those nude photos and then post them onto online websites.”

Devastated, Benson did whatever he could to scrub the photos from the internet. When that proved futile – “But, as you can imagine, that was a pretty difficult task. I ended up almost losing my job later in life because of that after I kind of retired from acting – he decided to stop fighting city hall and go with it,

Disney star Dan Benson becomes latest celeb to sign up for X-rated site OnlyFans https://t.co/tWC7S1sVOe pic.twitter.com/IVdbgph8TN — North Carolina Male Strippers (@ncmalestrippers) July 11, 2022

Today Benson is all smiles, explaining, “I’ve been having a tremendous amount of fun. I’ve met a lot of really great people in the adult entertainment industry and it’s changed my life for the better.” Check out the TikTok below,

Sources: E Online