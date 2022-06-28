‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Hunk Now Part Of The OnlyFans Coven

Another Disney teen is now all grown up and working in a different type of magic kingdom. Dan Benson, who starred on the Disney channel Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007-2012 is now a 34-year-old hunk who has just joined OnlyFans. “The subscription-based internet content subscription service where content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content—the “fans”. It allows content creators to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis as well as one-time tips and the pay-per-view feature.” [Wikipedia]

The Little Black Book actor is frequently shirtless on his Instagram. Charging $20 a month the Rick and Morty star frequently posts videos of himself jerking off. Damn, $20 a month to watch someone jerk off. I mean he is hot, I don’t know if he is $20 a month to watch him stroke his dick. But I don’t subscribe to OnlyFans, so I am not the best barometer. Most of his posts average around 200 likes. I am guessing you have to subscribe to a creator to like their posts? Twenty dollars multiplied by 150 is $3k a month. He is making money hand over fist! [wink wink] If you want to see more before subscribing, check out this link from our friends at OMG blog.

Never underestimate the power of gay Twitter. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/vEtn8Jk2gT — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) June 28, 2022