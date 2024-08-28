From Reel to Real: “The Boyfriends” Couple Revisit Their Meeting Spots

Netflix’s The Boyfriend brought us the heartwarming couple, Dai and Shun, who developed a beautiful relationship through the show.

Image via Netflix (The Boyfriend)

It’s surprising to think Netflix would create a dating show with more heartfelt moments than drama, but hey, nothing’s impossible, right?

When the series first came out, it was a groundbreaking moment for Japanese entertainment as the country’s first same-sex reality show. The show followed young, single men, all attracted to other men, living and working together in a beautiful seaside spot. The guys got to choose who to work with in the coffee truck, and that gave the audiences hints and glimpses as to whom the guys were attracted to. One of the show’s consistent love pairings were Dai and Shun.

Image via YouTube ( DaiShun

Fast forward to after the show, and the two are still loved up and have even come out with a joint YouTube channel called DaiShun.

Image via YouTube (DaiShun)

You can now join the couple in reminiscing on their moments on the show. The couple went back to Chikura Shiokaze Okoku where they ate, explored, and sat by the beach.

Image via YouTube (DaiShun)

Image via YouTube ( DaiShun

They looked excited as they returned to the show’s shooting locations after almost a year of knowing each other. Dai goes on to tell the audience, “Many of you will be able to tell where we are soon:),” adding, “We went to locations that hold special memories with us.”

This vlog would mark their first shared video as a couple, but Shun shares that he wants to “go see more and more.”

Dai even goes on to share about kind words he’s read online:

“I’m getting so many supportive messages already saying that how I was in the green room inspired them and encouraged them. I’ve been wanting to become a figure that inspires people to enrich their life. I hope that I can help people look forward.”

Shun joins in on the touching moment by sharing that he wants to:

“Keep being who I am while taking good care of Dai. I am super excited about us.”

Well, we’re also super excited for what the future has in store for this lovely couple.

The two love to travel and it looks like we’ll be getting more vlogs from them in the near future. Check out more of Dai and Shun on their YouTube channel @DaiShun and on their respective instagrams @shun._.nakanishi and @dainakai.

Source: Netflix