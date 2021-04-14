FX Announces Premiere Date For LGBTQ Docuseries

FX has finally set a release date for the docuseries, Pride. The six episode limited series, which was announced in 2019, premieres on Friday, May 14 at 8 pm on FX and the next day streaming on FX on Hulu. FX released a description for Pride on the show’s webpage:

From Emmy® Award-winning Killer Films (This American Life, Mildred Pierce) and Sundance World Cinema Grand Jury Prize winning VICE Studios (Flee, The Report) comes PRIDE, a six-part documentary series chronicling the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s through the 2000s.

Six renowned LGBTQ+ directors explore heroic and heartbreaking stories that define us as a nation. The limited series spans the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the “Culture Wars” of the 1990s and beyond, exploring the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement and the battle over marriage equality.

Featuring little-known characters such as Madeleine Tress or 1980s videographer Nelson Sullivan who chronicled a vanishing downtown New York City during the AIDS epidemic, the series also features international figures such as Civil Rights pioneer Bayard Rustin, writer Audre Lord and Senators Tammy Baldwin and Lester Hunt. The evolution of trans rights and identities through the decades is charted through interviews and archival footage of pioneers including Christine Jorgensen, Flawless Sabrina, Ceyenne Doroshow, Susan Stryker, Kate Bornstein, Dean Spade and Raquel Willis.

PRIDE is executive produced by Alex Stapleton and VICE Studio’s Danny Gabai, Kama Kaina & Stacy Scripter and Killer Films’ Christine Vachon & Sydney Foos.