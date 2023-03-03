Fyre Fest Water Bottle Guy Celebrates Anniversary with His “Soulmate”

Viral sensation Andy King, famously known as Fyre Fest Water Bottle Guy, recently posted a cute pic with his boyfie to celebrate their 4th year anniversary.

On the caption, the internet sensation and event planner wrote:

“Celebrating 4 amazing years with my soulmate! So grateful for every day! #spreadlove”

To refresh your memory, King became the viral sensation that he is now after sharing a story about being asked by Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland to perform oral sex in order to get tanks of Evian water through the Bahamas’ customs for the failing event.

“I literally drove home, took a shower, drank some mouth wash, and I got into my car to drive across the island to take one for the team. I got to his office fully prepared to suck his d*ck,” King revealed in the 2019 Netflix documentary, ‘Fyre.’

In 2020, one year after the documentary first aired, the viral Fyre Water Bottle Guy landed his very own Evian ad campaign. The French water company released a special water bottle with the slogan:

“So good you’d do anything for it.”

Honestly, ICONIC.

Also, congratulations to Andy and his boyfie for celebrating 4 years of love! <3

