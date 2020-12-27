‘Fyre Fraud’ Star Lands Deal With Evian After Oral-Related Confession

When life gives you lemons you make lemonade. When you admittedly attempt to b**w a guy for packages of water you become memorable for years to come.

Andy King, one of the stars of Netflix’s Fyre Fraud, had a memorable confession during the controversial documentary which centered on Fyre CEO Billy McFarland‘s disastrous attempt at creating a luxury music festival on the Bahamian island of Grand Exuma.

Things got so bad for Andy, who was one of the festivals organizers, that Billy actually ordered him to perform oral sex on the Bahamian Minister of Customs in exchange for shipments of Evian water. It was like something you’d usually see in a gay porn movie but in real life.

What’s even more shocking was that Andy was willing to go full throttle for this. “I literally drove home, took a shower, drank some mouthwash, and got in my car to drive across the island to take one to the team,” he revealed during the film. “I got to his office fully prepared to suck his d**k. I was going to do that, honestly, to save the festival.”

Andy later made the best out of his situation by teaming up with Evian for one of their new campaigns! It happened at the beginning of 2020 before Coronavirus took over and the world we lived in changed dramatically.

The slogan for it was not only hilarious but perfect given his now iconic story related to their brand. “So good you’d do anything for it,” the bottle read. Ha!

Things were also fantastic for Andy in the love department in 2020 as he found the love of his life in the form of Scottish hottie Craig McBain. They went social media official earlier this year where their romance appears to still be blossoming all these months later.

The moral of the story here is that sucking d**k can lead to not only love but major endorsements depending on the scenario! It’s something Andy achieved and we couldn’t be happier for him in both fields.