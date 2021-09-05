Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight Say “I Do”

For Teen Beach Movie star Garrett Clayton and screenwriter Blake Knight, the third time truly was the charm.

After having to postpone their wedding twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two were finally able to tie the knot in a fairytale garden party-themed affair on Saturday.

“We’ve been trying to get married for a long time,” Clayton told People Magazine. “So we’re just excited.”

The newlyweds have been dating since 2011 and got engaged in January 2018 while visiting Iceland. The outdoor ceremony was attended by 160 friends and family and took place at a private residence in Los Angeles, which is part of the Walt Disney estate and features a working replica of the wishing well from Snow White.

Both grooms were escorted down the aisle by their mothers, and actress Alicia Silverstone, who starred alongside Clayton in the 2016 indie film King Cobra, officiated the ceremony.

According to Knight, he and Clayton wanted their big day to be “as simple as possible.”

After saying their vows and “I Do,” the celebration continued on the property’s expansive lawn, where guests played games like bocce ball, croquet, oversized Connect 4, and giant Jenga. Everyone, who received face masks with their place cards, enjoyed a picnic-style meal to avoid cross-contamination with food service.

Clayton says he and Knight wanted guests to “feel safe and be able to have fun and not worry.”

Even though the newlyweds are waiting six months before heading out on a honeymoon to The Maldives and Japan, they cannot wait to enjoy married life. Clayton revealed to People that he received advice early on in his career to not come out as gay and make his relationship with Knight public.

“When we first made our relationship official, I was told to be in the closet professionally and no one even knew we were together yet,” he said. “I was told enough times, ‘If you come out, you won’t be able to audition for 80 percent of roles that you’d be seen for if you just stay in the closet.’ It’s definitely been a journey.”