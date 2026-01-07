Gavin Newsom Just Shaded Benny Johnson

Well. It’s the year of our Lord 2026, and somehow—somewhere between late-stage capitalism and the algorithm—California Governor Gavin Newsom found himself in a public spat involving a MAGA influencer, fraud allegations, and Grindr server capacity.

No, this was not on anyone’s bingo card. And yet… here we are.

The Tweet Heard ’Round Gay Twitter

The chaos began, as so many modern disasters do, with a tweet.

Benny Johnson—former BuzzFeed writer turned full-time MAGA influencer—announced that his team would soon be traveling to California, which he confidently labeled “the fraud capital of the world.” (A bold claim from someone who was famously fired for plagiarizing at least 41 times, but we digress.)

Johnson wrote:

“Fraud Investigation Announcement:



Next week our team is traveling to the fraud capital of the world: California…”

Enter Gavin Newsom. No policy memo. No press conference. Just one line—short, sharp, and immediately screenshot forever:

“We’ll make sure Grindr servers are ready…”

And just like that, California’s governor became the main character of gay discourse for the afternoon.

Petty? Yes. Perfect? Debatable.

Let’s be clear: the joke landed hard—but not universally.

On one side of the internet, especially among LGBTQ+ users who live for a well-timed clapback, the reaction was swift and delighted:

“ DADDY CHILL ”

“I gotta give credit where credit’s due and this is a banger”

“oop they said it”

On the other side? Concern, criticism, and some very valid questions:

“Why would Democrats use homosexuality as an insult?”

“Wait! Are you shaming others for being gay? I thought we were past all that”

“Is the joke that fraud investigators are gay?”

“It’s not homophobic when you say it?”

Suddenly, what seemed like a clean drag turned into a very familiar LGBTQ+ dilemma: Are we laughing with the joke—or being used as the punchline?

Newsom, LGBTQ+ Ally… With an Asterisk?

This moment stings a little more because Newsom has spent years positioning himself as an LGBTQ+ ally. From protecting same-sex marriage in California to supporting trans rights and pushing back against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide, his record—on paper—is solid.

Which is why this tweet feels… messy.

The Grindr joke leans on a stereotype that queerness equals insult—a trope LGBTQ+ people have spent decades trying to dismantle. Even when aimed at a right-wing figure, the collateral damage lands squarely in our laps.

It’s the classic problem of rhetoric versus reality. You can say the right things, pass the right laws, wave the right flags—but one offhand joke can still reveal blind spots.

The Fine Line Between Shade and Slippage

To be fair, Newsom’s intent seems clear: to needle a conservative influencer who frequently engages in bad-faith attacks. However, intent doesn’t always survive impact. While the tweet originated from his press office rather than his personal account, that office still speaks on his behalf—and its words carry the same weight.

Queer people don’t need politicians who just sound supportive when it’s convenient—we need leaders who understand why certain jokes still carry weight, even when wrapped in progressive branding.

This isn’t about canceling Gavin Newsom. It’s about accountability—and maybe reminding his PR team to scroll the replies before hitting “post.”

The Bigger Political Picture

Zooming out, this moment fits neatly into Newsom’s broader political posture. He has increasingly styled himself as a national counterweight to Trump-era politics, railing against what he sees as efforts to roll back civil rights, normalize bigotry, and weaponize “anti-woke” rhetoric.

Whether or not Newsom ultimately runs for president, his public sparring with MAGA figures is clearly part of a long game—one that positions him as sharp, combative, and unafraid.

But LGBTQ+ voters are watching closely. Saying the right things isn’t enough anymore. The community wants leaders who are unapologetically pro-LGBT, deeply informed, and consistent—even in their jokes.

So… Was It a Slay or a Slip?

Honestly? Both.

The tweet was funny. It was petty. It was extremely online. It was also imperfect.

And maybe that’s the lesson here. LGBTQ+ people don’t need politicians who flirt with our identities for a viral moment—we need ones who fight for us when it’s boring, hard, and politically inconvenient.

For now, Gavin Newsom remains a complicated ally: saying many of the things we need to hear, pushing back against darkness, but still earning side-eye when the execution misses the mark.

Politics in 2026 is weird. The group chat is public. The stakes are real.

And yes—if you’re coming to California, the Grindr servers probably are ready. Just don’t make us the joke.