Gay Activist George Takei Lends Voice To New Animated Film

Star Trek actor Georg Takei is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The 85-year-old gay activist just recently landed his voice to star in Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, an animated movie out in theaters now. The Larry Crowne actor was able to sneak his catchphrase “OH MY!” into Paws of Fury saying,

“Well, it comes with me, right? My signature–I had to say it! And actually, there are a few more “oh mys” which got cut in editing.

Speaking to People magazine about his 36-year relationship with his husband Brad Takei commented,

“I would not be who I am today without Brad. We have been together for 36 years. In many ways, we are opposites. Brad is detail orientated. He’s organized, and he brings that to my life so that I can do what I do.”

“Finally, when discussion his activism in the queer community Takei had this to say,

“During the Obama administration, because of my activism, [Brad and I] were invited to a state dinner. There we were in the East Room [of the White House] with Michelle Obama; [Barack] Obama, the first African American President of this country; and me, a kid who grew up in an American prison camp. Across from me sat the man that I love, Brad. [This was] undreamt of when I was a child. it can happen. It did happen. American is working. That’s what feeds my optimism for the future.”

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is in theaters now. Check out the trailer below.

