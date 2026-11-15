Gay Couple Claims They Were Ignored by Singer John Violonist

An anniversary celebration took an uncomfortable turn for one married gay couple after a concert by John Violinist allegedly left them feeling overlooked and excluded. Now, after a reverend shared their experience on Facebook, the musician has publicly apologized and acknowledged that their marriage deserved the same recognition as everyone else’s.

The incident reportedly happened at The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut, where the reverend and his husband, Kenny, were celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. They had purchased tickets to enjoy an evening of R&B and live music, but an audience interaction allegedly left them feeling anything but welcome.

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A Gay Couple’s Anniversary Celebration They Won’t Forget

According to the reverend’s Facebook post, John invited audience members celebrating anniversaries to stand so he could recognize their relationships.

The reverend and Kenny happily joined the other couples. However, while John reportedly acknowledged several pairs and asked how long they had been together, the two gay men claimed they were repeatedly overlooked.

Even after other audience members pointed toward them when John asked whether he had missed anyone, the gay couple said they received no acknowledgment.

Feeling humiliated, they eventually sat down. The reverend also said that the concert’s repeated references to relationships exclusively between men and women made them increasingly uncomfortable, prompting them to leave before the performance ended.

Fortunately, other concertgoers stepped in to show their support. One woman reportedly approached the couple, embraced them, and wished them a happy anniversary. Other audience members also offered congratulations.

“The audience did what the artist would not,” the reverend wrote.

He later explained that he had contacted both John and The Bushnell’s leadership to request accountability, an apology, and a refund.

John Responds With an Apology

John eventually responded directly in the Facebook comments, offering both a private and public apology to the gay couple.

The musician explained that his intention with every performance is to bring people together through music and create an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.

“I’m sincerely sorry you were left feeling overlooked and excluded during a moment meant to celebrate love,” he wrote, adding that making the couple feel that way was never his intention.

He also specifically addressed his LGBTQ+ audience, emphasizing that queer people are valued members of his community and deserve the same recognition and respect as anyone else.

John concluded by wishing the couple a happy anniversary.

In a subsequent update, the reverend confirmed that both the musician and The Bushnell had apologized and offered to meet with the couple. The venue also reportedly promised a refund.

However, the couple is still hoping for official public statements from both parties, explaining that an incident shared publicly deserves a public resolution.

At the heart of the situation is a simple reminder: Every couple deserves to have their love recognized and respected. After all, an anniversary celebration shouldn’t depend on who’s holding whose hand.