Gay Couples Are Loving Twitter’s ‘HowItStarted/HowItEnded’ Trend

Here’s a little love to make you smile. As far as Twitter trends go, we’re big fans of moments when people join together to celebrate love and happiness. And, thankfully, that’s exactly what happened within the last week.

This happy moment on the internet caught fire when a Twitter user under the handle @bealefilms tweeted a before and after picture of her relationship. In the tweet, we see the text “how it started” above a photo of a Twitter conversation from 2018. In the conversation, an account named @claireoh asks, “hey any mutual wanna be my friend i swear im nice sometimes.” @bealfilms then responded with a waving hand emoji. Next to that, we see @bealefilms and @claireoh embraced in a kiss while wearing wedding gowns. Above that photo is the caption “how it ended.”

“2 years, 4000 miles, and 47288292828292 calls later, here we are :),” @bealefilms wrote in a follow-up tweet.

2 years, 4000 miles, and 47288292828292 calls later, here we are 🙂 — jessie! (@bealefiIms) September 24, 2020

Since then, the “how it started/how it ended,” meme has trended on several corners of Twitter. From fandom circles where people share pictures of their favorite tv show couples to people sharing pictures of their straight relationships. But, of course, there were also plenty of same-sex couples sharing the love too. Here are a few of our favorites.

how it started how it ended😁 pic.twitter.com/ojKAIYeuQo — taylr (@taylrnotswift) September 25, 2020

how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/cNOMZKFq2t — ؘ (@ch3rryfilm) September 27, 2020

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/w2SpLj2f1D — Brittany 🦋🌈 (@b_skeld) September 25, 2020

how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/6xeofetvTV — Taylor Phillips (@TaylorJPhillips) September 24, 2020

how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/Un07JzGW2f — maria (@tenoswin) September 29, 2020

how it started how it ended https://t.co/lQZvsVU2Tc pic.twitter.com/PYpi8HYcys — kendell davis (@kendelldav) September 29, 2020

How it started vs how we ended up pic.twitter.com/IIIcV2Ixuj — jeremyoverbeke (@jeremyoverbeke) September 29, 2020