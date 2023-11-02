Gay Metal Band GAYC/DC are in Search for a New Guitarist

Would you like to join the ranks of the Queer Metal world? Audition for GAYC/DC

Being a fan of the rude, lewd, loud and proud metal tribute band GAYC/DC, I have covered them in a few bands in other pieces, and I am a longtime follower.

Advertisement

They are an all-inclusive (Bunch of gay dudes) tribute band to one of the classic metal outfits, we all know and love AC/DC. They just put a queer spin on it all (which is not really all that difficult).

Earlier this year, I was honored to conduct the last interview with the band with the guitarist Clint Yeager. While I was transcribing that interview, I got the message that Clint had tragically passed from complications encountered from a medical procedure.

Clint would have wanted the band to thrive and continue on, so here is the official band announcement, they are holding auditions for a new guitarist.

Advertisement

As the band considers its future, one thing that was paramount was to continue the legacy that they, along with Yeager, had created as a spot-on and all-inclusive tribute to AC/DC. “Now, we are faced with the tough task of replacing someone that is irreplaceable.”

After long deliberations and sensitive considerations, GAYC/DC are now opening up for auditions for a capable and flamboyant guitarist who embodies AC/DC’s driving guitar force, Malcolm Young.

“To that end, we would like to extend an open invitation to any LA-based gay male guitarists interested in joining us in the Malcolm role. We are hoping to fill the position by the end of the year.”

Advertisement

Guitarists interested in auditioning for the lineup should send links to videos performing one or two AC/DC songs “in your most fabulous stage gear.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to play with these guys, please contact them for an audition. Maybe we will see YOU on stage ripping out “Hell’s Bells”.

If you want to know what these guys are all about, please watch their video for “Hold Your Head Up” directed by Timothy Eaton.

To apply, please go to: https://gaycdcofficial.com/guitarist-auditions

FACEBOOK WEBSITE YOUTUBE