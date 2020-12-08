Gay Orgy Guests Assume Cops Arrival Was For Fun. They Were Wrong!

It sort of makes sense how someone that is already in a sexualized situation can assume that guys who show up in full police garb are there for entertainment and nothing more.

That wasn’t the case, however, for a group of men who participated in a gay orgy in Belgium recently. Police who raided the gathering and made 20 arrests as a result also had an interesting situation happen to them amid all the horniness.

This particular event already made headline news as one of the guys enjoying himself while there was notoriously anti-gay right wing Hungarian politician József Szájer, who was allegedly detained trying to escape by shimmying down a drain pipe. The aftermath was embarrassing enough for him to announce his resignation as a member of the European Parliament. Oop.

But there’s so much more to this story that goes beyond Szájer’s likely career-ending move. The party’s organizer, David Manzheley, was quoted in The Daily Mail late last week where he revealed details of how it was supposed to happen and when it went terribly wrong.

Manzheley claimed that it was just going to be a private extravaganza with 10 COVID-free attendees. Things got out of control though when invitees brought guests with them which doubled the amount of guys there. Then the cops came.

“Suddenly my whole living room was full of cops,” he said. “They immediately started shouting: ‘Identity card! Now!’ But we weren’t even wearing pants, how in God’s name could we quickly conjure up our identity card?”

And yes, some of the men there assumed that the raid was part of the overall orgy as Manzheley said that they “tried to unzip the pants of the policemen” as a result of that idea. They were wrong.

Something like this wouldn’t be illegal this time last year but things have changed due to COVID-19 to the point where they are not permitted based off the restrictions of this worldwide pandemic.

Manzheley, however, seems to have an IDGAF attitude about that. “‘We have Christmas coming. People are thirsty for meetings… It is absolutely normal that guys in the gay community are going to be searching for solutions to meet,’ he said while adding, “We don’t sit around drinking tea. People are here for sex.”