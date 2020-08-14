Gay-Owned Bars, Restaurants & More Are Opening Back Up

Now, more than ever, is the time to support the hundreds of gay-owned businesses that are starting to open up in some capacity amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

The past couple of months have been extremely difficult for bars, restaurants, salons and more as they’ve had to deal with unprecedented problems. Unfortunately many have had to close along the way but there are still plenty of others who are happy to welcome you back.

Take for instance the bar scene in New York City. It has been iconic for decades upon decades and the spaces that inhabit it are doing all they can to provide you with a good time even though there are still many challenges along the way.

NYC, like many parts of the country, isn’t allowing indoor dining yet. So Al Fresco (outdoor dining) it is for the time being where gay bars like Boxers in Washington Heights, Rockbar in Chelsea and many more are filling you up with delicious food and drink while you kiki with your pals about how life has been and your hopes for the future.

Speaking of food there are many gay-owned restaurants that are looking forward to feeding you with a variety of tasty options. Pepolino‘s, located in one of the most beautiful parts of NYC, is Italian cooking done right with their mounds of pasta options not to mention their Ricotta Cheesecake which is the definition of heavenly.

Need a haircut? Go to Barba Men’s Grooming Boutique in Chelsea should you live or be visiting NYC anytime soon. They will turn you from drab to fab in an instant and give you that boost of confidence necessary the minute you leave their salon.

Yes, these are all NYC-based businesses but there are a ton more across the world that are open again for you to do your research on. So study up, get dressed, remain socially distant as much as possible and spend your coins in an effort to support our community.

Think local, shop local.