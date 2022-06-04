Gay RomCom to Star Heartthrobs Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine

The much-awaited film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel Red, White & Royal Blue is in the works, and we also have the names of the actors who’ll play the leads!

Tapped to star in Amazon’s new romantic comedy are heartthrobs Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. Perez (who recently went viral with his HBO show Minx) is best known for his role in The Kissing Booth 2 & 3 and Galitzine starred opposite Camilla Cabello in the live action Cinderella, which was also released by Amazon.

The rom-com follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the Mexican-American son of the country’s newly elected female president. Upon his mother’s proclamation, the brilliant, charismatic and handsome Alex instantly becomes the American equivalent of a royalty and a stateside tabloid darling.

Problems arise after Alex runs into an altercation between him and his royal counterpart across the pond, second-in-line British royal Prince Henry (Galitzine). When tabloids get hold of a photo of the confrontation between the two, Alex and Henry were forced to stage a truce for damage control.

What began as a fake friendship soon turned into a whirlwind romance neither Alex nor Henry could have imagined. With their secret love affair threatening to upend two nations and jeopardize Alex’s mother’s re-election campaign, questions start to form, the most important being: Can love save the world, after all?

thinking about Them (Taylor Zakhar Perez & Nicholas Galitzine as Alex & Henry) pic.twitter.com/ZVDteP5TRg — cmq updates (@casey_mcquiston) June 1, 2022

Perez and Galitzine will be joined by Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, and Akshay Khanna.

McQuiston’s groundbreaking book is a New York Times and USA Today bestseller, Goodreads Choice Award Winner for “Best Debut” and “Best Romance of 2019” and was chosen “Best Book of the Year” by NPR, Vogue, Vanity Fair and more.

Cameras will start rolling for Red, White & Royal Blue in the UK this month. The movie will premiere on Prime Video and it’s slated to be available on over 240 countries and territories worldwide. In the meantime, Here is Perez promoting his HBO show