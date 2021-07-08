Gay Twitter Is Overflowing With Popper Memes

by
© Claude Truong-Ngoc / Wikimedia Commons

Gay Twitter users reacted to the recent FDA warning over poppers just as you might have expected.

Recently, we shared with you the fact that the FDA gave a warning for the purchase and use of amyl nitrite or “poppers,” as they are more commonly called.

“The FDA has observed an increase in reports of deaths and hospitalizations with issues such as severe headaches, dizziness, increase in body temperature, difficulty breathing, extreme drops in blood pressure, blood oxygen issues (methemoglobinemia), and brain death after ingestion or inhalation of nitrite ‘poppers,’” they explained.

The FDA even tweeted about the warning in late June.

“FDA is advising consumers not to purchase or use nitrite “poppers” which can result in serious adverse health effects, including death,” they wrote. “These products are marketed as nail polish removers but are being ingested or inhaled for recreational use.”

The organization then added, “’Poppers’ are sold online or at adult novelty stores and packaged in small bottles, ranging from 10 to 40 mL. They appear similar to energy shots, with brand names including Jungle Juice, Extreme Formula, HardWare, Quick Silver and Super RUSH.”

After the FDA released its warnings, gay/bi men on Twitter started spreading jokes and memes about the product and warnings. And the jokes have kept on rolling.

