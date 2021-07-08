Gay Twitter Is Overflowing With Popper Memes

Gay Twitter users reacted to the recent FDA warning over poppers just as you might have expected.

Recently, we shared with you the fact that the FDA gave a warning for the purchase and use of amyl nitrite or “poppers,” as they are more commonly called.

“The FDA has observed an increase in reports of deaths and hospitalizations with issues such as severe headaches, dizziness, increase in body temperature, difficulty breathing, extreme drops in blood pressure, blood oxygen issues (methemoglobinemia), and brain death after ingestion or inhalation of nitrite ‘poppers,’” they explained.

“Poppers” are sold online or at adult novelty stores and packaged in small bottles, ranging from 10 to 40 mL. They appear similar to energy shots, with brand names including Jungle Juice, Extreme Formula, HardWare, Quick Silver and Super RUSH. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 24, 2021

The FDA even tweeted about the warning in late June.

“FDA is advising consumers not to purchase or use nitrite “poppers” which can result in serious adverse health effects, including death,” they wrote. “These products are marketed as nail polish removers but are being ingested or inhaled for recreational use.”

The organization then added, “’Poppers’ are sold online or at adult novelty stores and packaged in small bottles, ranging from 10 to 40 mL. They appear similar to energy shots, with brand names including Jungle Juice, Extreme Formula, HardWare, Quick Silver and Super RUSH.”

We will continue tracking reports of adverse events resulting from the ingestion or inhalation of nitrite “poppers." Contact your health care provider immediately if you are experiencing illness after using these products. Report issues to FDA here: https://t.co/VIjiNRupY0 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 24, 2021

After the FDA released its warnings, gay/bi men on Twitter started spreading jokes and memes about the product and warnings. And the jokes have kept on rolling.

The FDA when they see y’all doing poppers to rain on me pic.twitter.com/8aRcPcuBtt — ✨ (@heyjaeee) July 7, 2021

not the fda trying to cancel poppers 😍 pic.twitter.com/SxaRX4sxcA — toe-knee (@toekneepraysick) July 6, 2021

The FDA is trying to put a stop to poppers??? pic.twitter.com/1Kc5oQcKWM — he not a boy, he Judge Taylor (@taylorajax) July 6, 2021

The FDA said no more poppers guys!! So no more poppers it is!! pic.twitter.com/A4RLCoheUQ — nolan (@NolanHenningson) July 8, 2021

I've literally never done poppers because I don't like light headedness and that's how it's described to me.

But the FDA is making me consider it.. — CANnibal T-800 model 102 🏳️‍🌈 (@MatthwDayton) July 7, 2021

congrats to the FDA for making everyone not all ready interested VERY interested in poppers — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) July 7, 2021

FDA: stop using poppers.

Bottoms: pic.twitter.com/tP4HRZnSXf — Clint Maddox Thompson (@clintmthompson) July 8, 2021