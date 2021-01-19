G’day G’day G’day!-‘RuPauls Drag Race Down Under’ Arrives

After conquering such countries as Canada and the Holland with that glittering brand of eleganza, Drag Race is about to head to the other side of the world. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is the latest international version of the Emmy-winning competition series (Season 13 of the US version and Season 2 of the UK version both just premiered within weeks of each other).

RuPaul herself will be hosting the Down Under iteration, with Michelle Visage and a third permanent judge (to be announced) joining Ru on the panel. Additionally, queens from across Australia and New Zealand are both going to be vying for the title of Down Under’s First Drag Superstar. (Ru and Michelle also are part of the judges panel on the UK version, with other hosts and judges tackling these roles in other countries).

Drag Race Down Under is going to be available exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and other international markets, with new episodes airing the same day that they premiere in Australia and New Zealand. The show is being commissioned by local streaming service Stan in Australia and TVNZ OnDemand in New Zealand, and the series will be a Stan Original production in Australia.

In a statement, RuPaul said “I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talents in the world. Thank you to Stan and TVNZ OnDemand for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul, and humor.”

Further information on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ is coming soon….